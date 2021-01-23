Delhi Police has given nod to farmers' tractor parade on Jan 26, claim protesting unions

Delhi Police has given nod to farmers' tractor parade on Jan 26, claim protesting unionsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:35 IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday gave permission to protesting farmer unions to hold their tractor parades on January 26 in the national capital, farmer leaders claimed.
The tractor parades will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but details will be finalised tonight, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said after attending a meeting between the unions and the police.
Kohar claimed that the Delhi Police has given its nod to the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day in the national capital.
Talking to reporters, another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that as thousands of farmers will participate in the parade, there will be no single route. Farmer leader Darshan Pal said that barricades set up at Delhi border points, will be removed on January 26 and farmers will take out tractor rallies after entering the national capital.
