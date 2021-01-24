Left Menu
Development News Edition

FROM THE FIELD: The microscopic creatures helping build Africa’s Great Green Wall

A young woman scientist in Burkina Faso is researching the role of micro-organisms in fighting desertification in the Sahel Region, as part of a UN programme to restore degraded land in Africa.

UN News | Updated: 24-01-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 11:32 IST
FROM THE FIELD: The microscopic creatures helping build Africa’s Great Green Wall
As part of FAO’s Action Against Desertification programme, Barkissa Fofana, a young microbiologist from Burkina Faso, is studying to see whether microbes can help plants to grow in some of Africa’s most arid zones., by © FAO/Gideon Vink

30-year-old Barkissa Fofana studies the relationship between acacia trees, and they way they interact with different fungi and bacteria, in the hope that it will help to explain how they resist drought. This kind of research is an important way to build resilience against climate change, and make land in the Sahel green and productive.

Ms. Fofana’s work is part of Action Against Desertification (AAD), a programme of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which has restored over 7,000 hectares in Burkina Faso. You can find out more about her projects, the impact of AAD, and the Great Green Wall initiative, here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...

China rescues nine miners after 14 days trapped underground - CCTV

Chinese rescuers pulled nine gold miners to safety on Sunday, 14 days after they were trapped by an underground explosion, state broadcaster CCTV reported, with at least two others still believed to be alive in the mine. Footage showed the ...

UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes

With the completion of the construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways to facilitate emergency landing and t...

Pakistan to launch 5G internet network in 2022-23: Report

Pakistan is planning to roll out the most advanced 5G internet in 2022-23 which will accelerate the download speed 10 times to one gigabit per second Gbps and widen economic activities in the country, a media report said on Sunday.Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021