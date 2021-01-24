Wild elephant tramples woman tourist to death

A 26-year old woman tourist from Kerala was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a remote resort at Meppadi in Wayanad district, police said.

The shocking incident occurred around 8 PM at the Rainforest resort on Saturday.

The woman, Shahana, a college lecturer hailing fromKannur, had come to the resort with two family members andthey were staying in a tent when the animal attacked.

The resort is located on the forest fringe and thearea is frequented by wild elephants.

Upon hearing the trumpeting sound of a wild elephant, the victim and two others came out of their tent and wereattacked, police said.

While two others managed to run away to safety, the woman was killed.

Though the woman was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

Wayanad district Collector, Adeela Abdulla, visitedthe resort and has sought a report from the tahsildar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)