Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travelling on Republic Day

In the view of Republic Day celebration, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced a new set of guidelines for travelling on the day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:00 IST
Delhi Metro . Image Credit: ANI

In the view of Republic Day celebration, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced a new set of guidelines for travelling on the day. In an official release, DMRC said, "Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on January 26. Entry and Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Republic Day."

The Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Metro Line 2 and Line 6, DMRC mentioned. The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon on January 26, the release reads.

All the metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26, Delhi Metro said in the release. Delhi Metro said that the step has been taken as part of the security arrangements on Republic Day. (ANI)

