Jawan injured in Pak ceasefire violation succumbs to injuries
An Army jawan who was critically injured in a Pakistan ceasefire violation earlier last week succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:25 IST
An Army jawan who was critically injured in a Pakistan ceasefire violation earlier last week succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. As per a statement, the Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 18. Indian troops strongly responded to the retaliation.
In the incident, Nk Nishant Sharma of 10 JAK RIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) was critically injured and was under treatment at Command Hospital. "Nk Nishant Sharma was a brave, highly motivated, and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Kashmir Rifles
- Jawan
- Command Hospital
- Indian
- Army
- Pakistan
- Rajouri
- Jammu
- Pakistan Army
