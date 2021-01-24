Left Menu
Work towards bettering power supply in J-K: LG Sinha to officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:28 IST
Asserting that there has been an improvement in power supply in Jammu and Kashmir as compared to the past few years, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday directed the officials to work on a war footing to better the sector's services.

Sinha was chairing a meeting with the experts from power sector and officers of J&K Power Distribution Corporation (JKPDC) at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

The meeting was the second in a week to assess and analyze the power scenario in the UT and propose solutions for creating a robust power supply system in J&K.

While discussing the issues related to streamlining the power supply system, the Lt Governor laid special emphasis on using the latest technologies and models for distribution and link strengthening in critical areas.

He directed the officials of the J&K Power Development Department (JKPDD) and the JKPDC to work on a war footing to identify critical issues, their probable causes and likely mitigations in order to further improve the scenario of power supply system in J&K.

''Things have improved for better but it needs to be made the best,'' the LG said.

He also reviewed the implementation of directions and suggestions made during the previous meeting.

The spokesman said the Lt Governor was also briefed about the series of discussions and meetings held between the team of experts with JKPDD and JKPDC officials after the last meeting held on January 20, 2021.

Recommendations were made for focusing on immediate and short-term plans to strengthen the infrastructure to ensure improved power supply status in Jammu region to cater to peak load surge during coming summer, besides identification and aligning on critical gaps, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

