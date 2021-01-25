Soccer-Revised FA Cup fifth round draw

Soccer-Revised FA Cup fifth round drawReuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 03:24 IST
Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fifth round which will be played in the week starting Feb. 8: Manchester United v West Ham United
Barnsley v Chelsea Swansea City v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton Sheffield United v Bristol City
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley Town
Everton v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur
