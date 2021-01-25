Foreign currency worth Rs 1.28 crore seized in Kerala's Thrissur

The Customs Preventive Department (CPD) of Kerala's Thrissur seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.28 crore from a foreign exchange agency, the Kochi Commissionerate of Customs confirmed on Monday. Illegal Indian currency worth Rs 44.56 lakh was also seized from the agency located in East Nada at Guruvayur in Kerala's Thrissur.

The CPD in a statement issued on Monday further said the foreign exchange agency could not furnish any legal documents or licences. Further investigation is in progress, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)