Foreign currency worth Rs 1.28 crore seized in Kerala's Thrissur
The Customs Preventive Department (CPD) of Kerala's Thrissur seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.28 crore from a foreign exchange agency, the Kochi Commissionerate of Customs confirmed on Monday.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:04 IST
The Customs Preventive Department (CPD) of Kerala's Thrissur seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.28 crore from a foreign exchange agency, the Kochi Commissionerate of Customs confirmed on Monday. Illegal Indian currency worth Rs 44.56 lakh was also seized from the agency located in East Nada at Guruvayur in Kerala's Thrissur.
The CPD in a statement issued on Monday further said the foreign exchange agency could not furnish any legal documents or licences. Further investigation is in progress, it added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four customs officials suspended for allegedly assisting a syndicate to smuggle foreign cigarettes through Kerala's Kozhikode airport: Official sources.
Four Customs officials suspended
Newsprint cost up 20 pc in 3 months; publishers seek waiver in customs duty
Mangaluru Airport customs seizes gold worth Rs 1.09 crore
Newsprint cost up 20% in last 3 months, publishers seek waiver in customs duty