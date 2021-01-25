Left Menu
Development News Edition

City of Tshwane on standby to respond to outages of cyclone Eloise

Williams said heavy rains and winds are disruptive to city infrastructure, as these weather elements can knock down trees and even street lights due to the severity of the storm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:45 IST
City of Tshwane on standby to respond to outages of cyclone Eloise
The Mayor urged residents to be patient with the city, as the rains can result in multiple outages in different areas, which can severely stretch the capacity of the available teams. Image Credit: IANS

The City of Tshwane says teams are on standby to respond to any outages and disruptions as a result of Tropical Cyclone Eloise.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane Executive Mayor, Randall Williams, said teams across the City of Tshwane are working constantly to ensure that they respond to any outages or service delivery disruptions that occur due to rain resulting from the cyclone.

Williams said heavy rains and winds are disruptive to city infrastructure, as these weather elements can knock down trees and even street lights due to the severity of the storm.

"This can then result in power outages in different parts of the city. City of Tshwane electricity teams are on standby to ensure they respond speedily to prevent prolonged outages," Williams said.

The Mayor urged residents to be patient with the city, as the rains can result in multiple outages in different areas, which can severely stretch the capacity of the available teams.

"Our Emergency Services Department is also on high alert to respond if the heavy rains persist, as this can result in flooding. The teams are ready in case they need to deploy to provide support to the communities who are severely impacted by these weather events.

"There are various low-lying roads and bridges in the City of Tshwane. I would like to advise motorists to travel carefully in the wet weather. Should we face prolonged heavy rains, the Tshwane teams will move to close the roads and bridges that can flood and become a hazard to travellers," Williams said.

He also urged residents to stay safe and take the necessary precautions on the road this week, as they travel to work.

"We are monitoring the weather daily and taking advice From the South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) to ensure that we respond swiftly if the weather becomes more severe," the Mayor said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Virtual summit seeks to galvanise climate change adaptation

World leaders are converging virtually on the Netherlands Monday for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change.The Netherlands-based Global...

EU holds off on new Russia sanctions after Navalny protest arrests

The European Union will hold off from imposing fresh sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday, EU diplomats said, despite the arrest of more than 3,000 people across Russia on Saturday to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navaln...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to address World Economic Forum on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Economic Forum WEF by video conference on Wednesday, Russian news agencies cited his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.The event, which gathers business chiefs, political thi...

Matthew Perry introduces new pooch to fans, asks 'who's cuter?'

Almost two months after getting engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, Friends actor Matthew Perry has now welcomed a new puppy into his life. Perry who used to portray the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the famous 90s sitcom intro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021