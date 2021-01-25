Bharat Parv to be organized on virtual platform due to Covid situation

Bharat Parv, a mega event is organized every year to coincide with the Republic Day Celebrations. The event envisages generating patriotic fervour and showcases the rich and varied cultural diversity of the country. Bharat Parv 2021 scheduled from January 26 – 31, 2021 will be organized on a virtual platform by Ministry of Tourism, due to Covid pandemic situation. The Virtual platform will include theme pavilion for States, UT's and various Ministries. The overall theme of Bharat Parv will also be focused towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Prasar Bharati, the National Broadcaster plays a significant role in promoting cultural diversity and national integration. Prasar Bharati has also set up its stall on the virtual platform of Bharat Parv and will also showcase its efforts towards Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat through highlights of some of its programmes. A glimpse of Virtual Stall is as provided below.

Publications Division will participate in the first Virtual "Bharat Parv 2021" echoing the theme of विरासत शब्दों की, भाव भारतीयता का. Celebrating the diversity and spirit of India, DPD's Virtual pavilion will exhibit a rich display of books on art & culture, history and heritage, biographies of Builders of Modern India as also books from 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' series.

Being one of the prominent publishers of books on Gandhian thought, Publications Division will also display select titles on Mahatma Gandhi. Visitors will be able to browse through books on speeches of President, Vice President and Prime Minister and also on diverse subjects including children's literature, national freedom movement, Rashtrapati Bhawan series among others.

In addition to showcasing its books, Publications Division will also display its four monthly journals, Yojana, Kurukshetra, Aajkal and Bal Bharati and its weekly journal Employment News. These journals of Publications Division serve as a forum of discussion on development issues and are useful for citizens and other stakeholders to get a national perspective on key initiatives of the Government of India.

Bureau of Outreach Communication is bringing content from Exhibition on 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to this edition of Bharat Parv. This will consist of photos, videos, animation and quiz with regard to the exhibition on the theme of 'Swachch Bharat, Sashakt Bharat, Bapu ke Sapno Ka Bharat'. Video and motion animation on Mahatma Gandhi in the cut-out of India on the theme of 'India of My Dreams' with quotes of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi highlighting various milestones achieved by the Government of India under 'Sankalp se Sidhi tak' will also be part of the display. Rare footage on various milestones in the life Mahatma Gandhi and photos and short videos/ snippets of 50th IFFI will comprise the rest of the display.

(With Inputs from PIB)