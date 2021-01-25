Left Menu
Modi government's policies forcing farmers to take out tractor parade on Republic Day: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Insensitive policies of the Modi government are to blame for the protesting farmer unions' decision to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

Farmer unions opposing the three contentious farm laws are going to take out a tractor parade on Tuesday. The unions claimed that around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in the parade which will move into the national capital from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).

''The insensitive policies of the Modi government have created an unprecedented atmosphere in the country where our farmers are forced to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day to protest against the new agricultural laws,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

Earlier, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said thousands of farmers from Rajasthan have left for Delhi with their tractor trolleys, and the party stands with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

