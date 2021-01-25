Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief urges business to take the lead on COVID-19, climate and global recovery

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged businesses to lead the way to a fair and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while tackling the climate crisis, adding the world had reached "a moment of truth." Addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - a gathering usually held in the Swiss ski resort Davos - Guterres spoke of global "fragilities" in climate, geopolitical divides, cyberspace and disarmament with growing risks of nuclear and chemical proliferation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:14 IST
U.N. chief urges business to take the lead on COVID-19, climate and global recovery
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged businesses to lead the way to a fair and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while tackling the climate crisis, adding the world had reached "a moment of truth."

Addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - a gathering usually held in the Swiss ski resort Davos - Guterres spoke of global "fragilities" in climate, geopolitical divides, cyberspace and disarmament with growing risks of nuclear and chemical proliferation. "We have reached a moment of truth. In 2021 we must address these fragilities and put the world on track," Guterres said.

"We count on businesses to play an important role by themselves and to put pressure on governments to do the right thing," he said. "We need you more than ever to help us change course, end fragility, avert climate catastrophe and build the equitable and sustainable future we want and we need." Guterres reiterated his concerns about a "great fracture" with the United States and China split by different dominant currencies, trade and financial rules, internet, and geopolitical and military strategies.

"We must do everything possible to avert such a division," he said. Guterres said the fastest way to reopen the global economy was equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines, warning that "if developed countries think they will be safe if they vaccinate their own people while neglecting the developing world, they are wrong."

He again called for debt relief for all countries that need it, "so that no one is forced to choose between providing basic services for their people or servicing their debts." Guterres said a central objective for 2021 is building a global coalition for carbon neutrality.

"We must end perverse subsidies for fossil fuels ... We must put a price on carbon," he said. "We must commit to no new coal-fired power plants and massively invest in renewable energy ... We need to flick the 'green switch.'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021