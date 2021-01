Maha attracted investments even during COVID-19 crisis: Guv

Maharashtra faced a financial blow during the COVID-19 crisis, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) government took different measures to come out of the situation, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme in Marathi at the Shivaji Park here to mark the 72nd Republic Day, Koshyari said Maharashtraremained at the forefront of attracting investments and employment generation even during the adverse situation ofCOVID-19 crisis.

He hailed the government machinery for working ''day and night'' hand-in-hand with the state's health apparatus, and said that is why people welcomed the New Year with ''a positive beginning and lots of hope''.

The governor also urged people to exhibit the ''samecourage'' shown during the COVID-19 crisis and remain alertabout health by adopting a new lifestyle with self-discipline.

''Though we faced calamities like COVID-19, hailstorm, cyclone Nisarg, untimely rains, and bird flu, we are marching ahead in all sectors. During the COVID-19 crisis, the state received a financial blow, but my government took different measures to come out of this situation,'' he said.

''We are combating all these calamities with might and determination, and I am confident that we will keep the tradition of development of Maharashtra by converting calamity into opportunity,'' he said.

Koshyari noted that the number COVID-19 patients has come down, but said people need to remain vigilant.

The governor stressed giving utmost priority tomaintaining social distance, use of masks and washing handsregularly.

He said the government implemented its 'My Family MyResponsibility' campaign successfully by creating awareness among citizens.

The state government has given benefit of Rs 20,000crore to 30 lakh registered farmers under its Mahatma JyotiraoPhule farmers' loan waiver scheme during the period of oneyear, he said.

The government has launched a campaign of 'whateveris sold would be cultivated' for farmers and under theinitiative, projects of developing district-wise and crop-wise1,345 value chains are being implemented, he said.

''I am also happy to mention that the state government has purchased cotton to the extent which is a record in the last 10 years. For the first time, this year, my government purchased un-milled food-grains during the Rabi season,'' the governor said.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the government reduced the price of Shiv Bhojan' meal to just Rs 5. There are over900 Shiv Bhojan centres made functional in the state and morethan 2.5 crore needy people have benefitted from the scheme, Koshyari said.

He said Maharashtra remained at the forefront ofattracting investment and employment generation even duringthe adverse situation of COVID-19 crisis.

The state attracted investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore by inking memorandum of understanding (MoU) with various leading companies and through foreign direct investment under the 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' initiative, he said.

''Employment generation for 2,53,880 people will be there through this investment and it is a big achievement of my government, he said.

The governor also said that the government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to more than 10 lakh construction and Mathadi workers during the lockdown period.

Shelter homes and meals were provided to labourerswho had to migrate due to the lockdown and workers from otherstates, he said.

On the issue of women's safety, Koshyari said the government has prepared a Shakti bill, and added that it is creating the first separate women's battalion in the StateReserved Police Force.

He said work on the coastal road, that will connectMumbai island city to western suburbs, is going on in a ''speedy'' manner.

''The Metro services in cities of Mumbai, Pune andNagpur will soon become functional so that it will help reducethe pressure on local train service,'' he said.

The 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb ThackerayMaharashtra Prosperity' highway corridor, joining various districts of Maharashtra, will also become functional soon, the governor said.

''The stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi on this corridor will be opened for traffic soon,'' he added.

The governor said the government's decision ofreducing stamp duty for house purchase has helped revive theconstruction sector and in addition helped bring the state economy to normalcy.

''During the period of four months between Septemberand December last year, property registration has increased by48 per cent while revenue has increased by Rs 367 crore, compared to previous year of 2019 for the same period,'' hesaid.

The government has made changes in the 7/12 extractfor the first time after eight decades, Koshyari said.

''Twelve changes like water mark, unique code willresult in curbing the irregularities in land matters,'' headded.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolourat his official residence 'Varsha' here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)