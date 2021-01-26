Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ekurhuleni's EHP continue to monitor funeral and mortuary premises

EHPs are the first line of defence, through education and inspections, to protect residents against pandemics and ill health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:49 IST
Ekurhuleni's EHP continue to monitor funeral and mortuary premises
Nkosi said the city’s EHPs monitor all funeral gatherings to ensure compliance with all health protocols under the COVID-19 level 3 regulations.  Image Credit: Pixabay

The City of Ekurhuleni says its environmental health practitioners (EHP) continue to monitor funeral undertakers and mortuary premises amidst the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

EHPs are the first line of defence, through education and inspections, to protect residents against pandemics and ill health.

Member of Mayoral Committee for Health and Social Services, Nomadlozi Nkosi, said the EHPs are working tirelessly to inspect mortuaries and funeral undertaker premises to ensure the processes of preparation, storage and preservation of human remains are conducted in line with the regulations related to the management of human remains.

"The City of Ekurhuleni issues a Certificate of Competency (CoC) in terms of regulations relating to human remains, which guide funeral homes on how to handle human remains. The CoC can only be issued after an inspection is done by an environmental health practitioner and if the premises comply with all regulations," Nkosi said.

Nkosi said the city's EHPs monitor all funeral gatherings to ensure compliance with all health protocols under the COVID-19 level 3 regulations.

"The role of the EHP, in relation to compliance by undertakers, is to ensure the management and employees of undertakers receive training to handle COVID-19 mortal remains, in line with directions issued in terms of COVID-19 regulations.

"Healthcare practitioners also visit the families of the deceased to provide education on the necessary health protocols. This is to ensure all COVID-19 health and safety protocols are adhered to during the funeral proceedings," Nkosi said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GAIL plans to launch pipeline InvIT before Co split

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function, sources said.The nations top gas ma...

German police: man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. They did not r...

Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent

An explosion was heard in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh on Tuesday, according to a Reuters correspondent, but the cause was not immediately known.Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos circulating on soci...

Olympics-Italy staves off threat of Olympic sanctions with decree

Italy on Tuesday approved a decree guaranteeing the autonomy of the countrys Olympic committee, a day before the IOC was due to discuss imposing sanctions on the host of the 2026 winter Olympics over perceived government interference in spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021