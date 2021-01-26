Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan farmers take out tractor rally into neighbouring Haryana

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:06 IST
Rajasthan farmers take out tractor rally into neighbouring Haryana

Farmers who have been agitating at Shahjahanpur in Alwar near Rajasthan-Haryana border took out a tractor rally to Manesar (Haryana) on Tuesday.

Former CPI(M) MLA Amra Ram said hundreds of tractors and other vehicles participated in the rally.

“Our rally from Shahjahanpur to Manesar was peaceful and it received a good response from people. The rally started at around 11 am and concluded in the evening,” he said.

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Moorti Joshi said nearly 300 tractors entered neighbouring Haryana from the state.

In Delhi, groups of farmers started going back to their respective sit-in sites on Tuesday evening after hours of chaos during their tractor parade against the farm laws in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar army warns may 'take action' over its election dispute

Myanmars army warned on Tuesday it would take action if an election dispute was not settled and declined to rule out staging a coup if its demands were not met, just days out from the convening of a new parliament.Military spokesman Brigadi...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 157 fresh cases, positivity rate slips to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fifth time the daily incidences count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.24 per cent.The infection tally in the city stood at 6.34 lakh and th...

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees 'exceptional uncertainty'

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.It said multiple vaccine...

IMF projects impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.The International Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021