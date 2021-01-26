Agri unions, Left parties hold rally in Telangana in support of farmers' protest in Delhi

Leaders and activists ofLeft parties, farmers' associations and others on Tuesday helda rally here in support of the farmers protest in Delhi anddemanded repeal of the new farm laws.

The 'farmers' parade', organised by the Telanganaunit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee(AIKSCC), condemned the ''police action against farmers'' in thenational capital on Tuesday, a release said.

The rally demanded the abrogation of the farm laws,it said.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, his CPI(M)counterpart Tammineni Veerabhadram, Telangana Jana Samiti(TJS) leader Kodandaram and leaders of various other unionsattended the event.

