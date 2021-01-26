Left Menu
Brazil's Butantan expects supplies for 8.5 million CoronaVac doses by Feb. 3

Brazil's Butantan expects supplies for 8.5 million CoronaVac doses by Feb. 3
Brazilian biomedical center Butantan expects supplies for around 8.5 million doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech to arrive by February 3, its director said on Tuesday.

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said about 5,400 liters of active ingredients, said he hopes the initial shipment, enough to fill and finish some 8.5 million doses, would be followed by a similar load delivered shortly after. He also said Butantan plans to have a factory fully producing the Chinese vaccine by early next year.

