Prime Minister should hold talks with farmers in Delhi to concede their demands: Pondy CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modiwith making false promises as being 'friend of ryots' only forgarnering votes and for political mileage and demanded thatthe Centre's farm laws be repealed.

Inaugurating a tractor rally by federation of all farmersassociations here to extend support to the agitating farmersin Delhi, the CM said, ''all assurances and promises given tofarmers by the NDA during elections were an attempt tohoodwink the ryots.'' ''What the government headed by Modi had done by bringingin three black laws is a clear betrayal,'' he said.

Listing the unique measures of his government taken forbenefit of the farmers, Narayanasamy claimed that nowhere inthe country was power supplied to all categories of peasantsfree of cost as is done in Puducherry.

''The territorial government ispaying the premium underthe crop insurance scheme and farmers need not meet theliability to foot the insurance scheme,'' he said.

He also called the three contentious laws, which farmerswanted to be scrapped, as 'anti farmers' and 'injurious' tothe farming community.

''When farmers were holding agitations and tractor rallyin the country's capital today in a peaceful manner, thepolice unleashed action which is objectionable,'' he said andurged the central government to hold parleys with theprotesters and concede their demands.

Congress MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam (a farmer),Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and leaders of various farmersoutfits participated in the tractor rally.

