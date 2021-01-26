Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

"But it does not mean Iran will stop other inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency." Iran's hardline-dominated parliament passed a law in December that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance if U.S. sanctions are not lifted in two months. Iran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse its violations of the deal if U.S. sanctions are removed.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:16 IST
Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities, demanding Washington reverse economic sanctions before it returns to compliance with a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden aims to restore.

Biden, who took office last week, aims to reverse a decision by his predecessor Donald Trump to pull out of the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers. The agreement lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to Iran's nuclear programme, but after Trump quit and reimposed sanctions, Iran violated its conditions. Biden says Tehran should return to compliance before sanctions are lifted; Iran wants the sanctions lifted first.

Under the accord, the International Atomic Energy Agency was given wide-ranging access to gather information on Iran's nuclear activities, including the right to demand short-notice inspections of any site it deems necessary. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said the first steps to restrict those inspections would begin in the week from Feb. 19.

"Our law is very clear regarding this issue," he told a televised news conference. "But it does not mean Iran will stop other inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency." Iran's hardline-dominated parliament passed a law in December that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance if U.S. sanctions are not lifted in two months.

Iran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse its violations of the deal if U.S. sanctions are removed. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that possibility at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

"If favorable actions are taken before that time...Iran will not interfere with the admission of (IAEA) inspectors under the additional protocol," he said. In a later tweet, Zarif repeated that it was up to Washington to make the first move: "Why on earth should Iran — a country that stood firm & defeated 4 years of a brutal US economic terrorism imposed in violation of JCPOA & U.S. (United Nations Security Council) Resolution — show goodwill gesture first?"

"It was the US that broke the deal—for no reason. It must remedy its wrong; then Iran will respond." Iran this month resumed enriching uranium to 20% fissile strength at a nuclear plant, a level Tehran achieved before striking the deal.

A French presidential official said Iran must end its provocations and return to the terms of the deal if it expects the United States to rejoin it. "If they are serious about negotiations and if they want to obtain a re-engagement of all the stakeholders in the JCPOA, they firstly need to refrain from further provocations and secondly respect what they no longer respect, that's to say their obligations," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The official did not spell out how a lifting of sanctions during a return to compliance would work, but said the French and U.S. administrations were clear on what needed to be done. (Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow, Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan, William Maclean and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.Unfortunately were going to see quite a lo...

Amid outrage over flag incident, actor Deep Sidhu says did not remove tricolour, it was only a 'symbolic protest'

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, saying they did not remove the ...

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europes coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU. UK...

'Extremists' in garb of food providers, 'insurrection' against govt: BJP leaders

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021