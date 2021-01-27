Left Menu
Development News Edition

65-year-old woman freed from Pakistani jail, returns to Aurangabad

65-year-old Hasina Begum who had gone to Pakistan 18 years ago to meet her husband's relatives but landed up in a Pakistani jail after she lost her passport, returned to India on Tuesday after Aurangabad police filed a report on the matter.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:06 IST
65-year-old woman freed from Pakistani jail, returns to Aurangabad
65-year-old Hasina Begum was welcomed back home in Aurangabad after spending 18 years in a Pakistani jail [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

65-year-old Hasina Begum who had gone to Pakistan 18 years ago to meet her husband's relatives but landed up in a Pakistani jail after she lost her passport, returned to India on Tuesday after Aurangabad police filed a report on the matter. She was received by her relatives and Aurangabad police officials upon her return here.

"I went through a lot of hardships and I am feeling a sense of peace after returning to my country. I am feeling as if I am in heaven. I was imprisoned forcefully in Pakistan," she said. "I want to thank Aurangabad police for filing a report in the matter," she added.

Khwaja Jainuddin Chishti, a relative of Hasina Begum, also thanked Aurangabad police for the help provided by them in bringing her back to her home country. Begum had lost her passport in Lahore after arriving there 18 years ago to meet her husband's relatives.

She was locked up in a jail in Pakistan for the last 18 years. According to the information received from the police, Begum who is a resident of Rashidpura area under the City Chowk police station limits in Aurangabad is married to Dilshad Ahmed who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

She urged the court in Pakistan that she is innocent after which the court sought information in the matter. Aurangabad police sent information to Pakistan that Begum has a home registered in her name under the City Chowk police station in Aurangabad.

Pakistan released Begum last week and handed her over to Indian authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals recognizes the true champion this Republic Day

- Pooja Bajaj, an accident survivor, proficient motorcyclist, and woman of strong resolve hoists the Indian flag at Manipal HospitalsBENGALURU, India, Jan. 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- Surgery does not stop the strong willed in pursuing their pas...

US to purchase additional 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses: Biden

President Joe Biden has announced that the US will purchase an additional 200 million doses of the two coronavirus vaccines, an increase in the available supply by 50 per cent, which will fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of ...

Dry ice, containers and overworked doctors: Olympic hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out

Japans vaccination roll-out faces logistical hurdles that could further delay the slow-moving campaign, experts and officials say, complicating plans to deliver wide-scale coronavirus inoculations in time for the Olympics. Already the last ...

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players were subjected to racial abuse in third Test

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that the members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse during the third Test at Sydney. The Indian team had lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021