Left Menu

Kerala Solar Panel Scam: Mallelil Sreedharan Nair demands CBI probe

In the ongoing investigation in the 2013 Kerala Solar Panel Scam case, Mallelil Sreedharan Nair, the plaintiff of the case on Wednesday demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up the matter.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:16 IST
Kerala Solar Panel Scam: Mallelil Sreedharan Nair demands CBI probe
Plaintiff Mallelil Sreedharan Nair in the solar scam case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the ongoing investigation in the 2013 Kerala Solar Panel Scam case, Mallelil Sreedharan Nair, the plaintiff of the case on Wednesday demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up the matter. Solar case complainant Mallelil Sreedharan Nair said that the CBI should investigate the financial fraud case along with the sexual harassment complaint of the accused.

Addressing reporters, Nair said, "I hope my case will also come up in the CBI probe. I think it needs to be investigated along with the rape case. My case of financial fraud is the basis of everything." Reacting to Kerala Government's decision to hand over solar scam cases to CBI, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on January 24 said he is not afraid of any probe and that the decision would boomerang on Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The solar scam took place in 2013 when the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chandy was in power. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is also accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.9 crore in the matter. The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company, Team Solar Energy, which duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews clouds of ash

Indonesias Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on Wednesday, sending up a cloud of ash and prompting authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said. The 2,963 m 9,721 ft high Merapi is one of Indonesias...

Bulgarian care home patients get first shots in slow vaccine rollout

Bulgaria started vaccinating care home patients in the capital Sofia against the new coronavirus on Wednesday as the Balkan country seeks to accelerate immunisations and catch up to European Union peers.The country of 7 million people has i...

Team 'Ram Lakhan' reunites to celebrate 32 years of the movie

As the film Ram Lakhan clocked 32 years on Wednesday, the cast of the film including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others reunited to celebrate. A picture from the celebrations was shared by the the Dil To Paagal Hai acto...

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting.People entering the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021