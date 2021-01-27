Left Menu

Cabinet approves Minimum Support Price of copra for 2021 season

The MSP for Fair Average Quality (FAQ) of milling copra has been increased, by Rs.375/-, to Rs. 10335/- per quintal for 2021 season from Rs. 9960/- per quintal in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:40 IST
Cabinet approves Minimum Support Price of copra for 2021 season
For 2020 season, Government has procured 5053.34 tonnes of ball copra and 35.58 tonnes of milling copra benefiting 4896 copra farmers. Image Credit: Pxfuel

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of copra for 2021 season.

The MSP for Fair Average Quality (FAQ) of milling copra has been increased, by Rs.375/-, to Rs. 10335/- per quintal for 2021 season from Rs. 9960/- per quintal in 2020. The MSP for ball copra has been increased, by Rs.300/-, to Rs. 10,600/- per quintal for 2021 season from Rs. 10300/- per quintal in 2020. The declared MSP ensures a return of 51.87 percent for milling copra and 55.76 percent for ball copra over the all-India weighted average cost of production.

The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The increase in MSP for copra for 2021 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the all India weighted average cost of production which was announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19.

It assures a minimum of 50 percent as the margin of profit as one of the important and progressive steps towards making possible doubling of farmers' incomes by 2022.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies to undertake price support operations at the MSP in the coconut growing States.

For 2020 season, Government has procured 5053.34 tonnes of ball copra and 35.58 tonnes of milling copra benefiting 4896 copra farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020

According to Brand Finance, year-on-year brand value for Infosys grew from 7.1bn to 8.4bn, and an upward jump of 72 ranksBENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services an...

Soccer-Arsenal sign Real Madrid's Odegaard on loan

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Wednesday. Odegaard, 22, has made only three La Liga starts for Real and was also linked with a move to Spanish rival...

Mamata created Hindu-Muslim divide, did more harm than good to Muslims: Abbas Siddiqui

Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, theinfluential cleric of of Muslim shrine Furfura Sharif, who hasmuddied the political waters of West Bengal with the launch ofIndian Secular Front ISF, feels the Mamata Banerjeegovernment has done more harm than goo...

Museum buys rare hand-drawn maps of Spanish Armada to keep them in England

A set of 10 hand-drawn, 16th century maps showing the progress of the Spanish Armada that attacked England in 1588, an event that shaped national identity, will remain in the country after a museum raised 600,000 pounds 824,000 to buy them....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021