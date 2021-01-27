Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan withdraws from farmers' protest

The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS) on Wednesday withdrew from the farmers protest on the borders of the national capital against the Centre's farm laws. Addressing a press conference at the Ghazipur border, convener of the Sangathan, VM Singh said that they cannot carry the protest forward with people whose direction is different.

The decision came a day after violence in Delhi during the tractor march carried out by farmer unions. "We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is not with the issue. I wish them the best but VM Singh and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from this protest right away. This is the decision of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and not of the AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee). This is the decision of VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and all office bearers," Singh said.

He alleged that Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had not raised the issue of farmers from Uttar Pradesh in meetings with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. "Rakesh Tikait went for five to six meetings. Did he once raise the issues of UP farmers even once? We did not come here (Delhi borders) to defame ourselves and our country or make martyrs of ourselves. We came here to fight for a guarantee for MSP," he said.

He further said that action should be taken against all those who indulged in untoward incidents on Tuesday. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, the farmer leader condemned the violence that took place yesterday in several parts of the city and alleged that decisions regarding the protests were being made behind that back of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan

"We came for MSP, not hooliganism. Action must be taken against those who took different routes. Yesterday's events were shameful, he said. He said that they followed the route that had been decided for the tractor rally. "Why did others not follow it?" he asked.

Several incidents of vandalism and violence took place across the national capital during the tractor march organised by farmer unions against the Centre's three new farm laws. Public property was also damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

