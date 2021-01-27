Industry body PHDCCI condemns tractor parade violence

Industry body PHDCCI condemns tractor parade violencePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:06 IST
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday condemned the violence during farmers' tractor parade in the national capital and said it has ashamed India's dignity.
The industry body's President Sanjay Aggarwal also appealed to the farmer unions to continue discussions with the government to find a logical solution as soon as possible, so that economic activities are recovered significantly for the benefit of the people of India.
''Violence and damage to public property by the violent elements in the farm agitation have ashamed our dignity in the international community on the 72nd prestigious Republic Day on 26 January 2021,'' Aggarwal said.
At this juncture, we look forward to the early solution of farm agitation to strengthen the economic growth trajectory and to make our position significantly strong in the global economic space, he added.
