Left Menu

Industry body PHDCCI condemns tractor parade violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:06 IST
Industry body PHDCCI condemns tractor parade violence

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday condemned the violence during farmers' tractor parade in the national capital and said it has ashamed India's dignity.

The industry body's President Sanjay Aggarwal also appealed to the farmer unions to continue discussions with the government to find a logical solution as soon as possible, so that economic activities are recovered significantly for the benefit of the people of India.

''Violence and damage to public property by the violent elements in the farm agitation have ashamed our dignity in the international community on the 72nd prestigious Republic Day on 26 January 2021,'' Aggarwal said.

At this juncture, we look forward to the early solution of farm agitation to strengthen the economic growth trajectory and to make our position significantly strong in the global economic space, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks govts' response on PIL over Uber's mobile app

The Bombay High Court onWednesday sought the response from the Centre and theMaharashtra government to a PIL that raised concerns over thealleged lack of transparency in cab aggregator Ubers mobileapplication with regard to registration of ...

Pak unveils plan to administer COVID-19 vaccine across country

Pakistans top official body to deal with the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday announced a comprehensive plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country to curb the pandemic.The National Command and Control Centre NCOC has decided ...

Maharashtra minister visits schools as classes 5 to 8 resume

Maharashtra school educationminister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday visited some of theschools, where classes for standards 5 to 8 resumed after 10months, and interacted with students and teachers.Classes for students in standards 5 to 8 resum...

Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users, avoiding new pop-up warning

Googles iPhone apps such as Maps and YouTube will stop using a tool from Apple Inc that allows them to personalize ads, avoiding a new Apple warning that informs users their browsing is being tracked.The announcement in a Wednesday blog pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021