Canada contributes $15m to UN Peacebuilding Fund at Replenishment Conference

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced Canada's contribution of $15 million to the UN Peacebuilding Fund while co-chairing the virtual UN Peacebuilding Fund Replenishment Conference, along with the UN Secretary-General, Germany, Sierra Leone and Sudan.

Canada has consistently been among the top donors of the Fund since its inception in 2006. Our support empowers UN entities, local governments, regional organizations, financial institutions and civil society and helps prevent conflict and build peace in fragile states. This includes dialogue and reconciliation, improving human rights protections, justice and security sector reform, and demobilization and reintegration of combatants.

The contributions of Canada and other member states help underpin these efforts through predictable, sustained funding.

"Despite financial challenges, we must do better to prevent conflict and build peace by addressing tensions and injustice before the result in violence. We cannot afford to wait. Canada's leadership at the UN Peacebuilding Commission and with the UN Peacebuilding Fund helps advance inclusive approaches to better prevent conflict, as well as build and sustain peace." - Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick facts

To date, Canada has contributed over $86 million to the Fund since its inception in 2006, placing Canada consistently among the top ten donors.

In 2019-20, Canada contributed more than $165 million toward peace and stability in more than 30 fragile countries. This funding helped support mediation, transitional justice and inclusive peace processes.

As the 2020 Chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, Canada has advocated for sustained and predictable resources to be dedicated to countries' peacebuilding priorities.

The Peacebuilding Fund places great importance on gender equality, and engaging women and youth throughout its work.

The Fund also plays a crucial role in the UN's shift towards prevention, the UN's comprehensive response to COVID-19, and integrating work by development, human rights, peace and security partners.

Canada will continue to advocate for concrete action and commitments from the UN Member States, as well as partners such as the World Bank and civil society.

