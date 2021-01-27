Left Menu

Czech parties agree China should not take part in nuclear tender

"We have come closer on one issue, we nearly all agree that China at this point is not realistic, now the discussion is whether to allow Russia in some form or not," Havlicek said after a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday. The government does not need a cross-party consensus to kick off the tender, to be run by state-controlled utility CEZ , but Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said he wanted a wide political consensus given the project will not be completed until 2036 or later.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:14 IST
Czech parties agree China should not take part in nuclear tender

Czech political parties have agreed Chinese companies should not take part in a planned tender to build a new nuclear power plant, but there has been no agreement on Russian participation, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told Reuters. The government is finalising conditions for a tender to build a 1,200 megawatt (MW) unit at the existing Dukovany plant to replace coal-fired plants that are to be phased out under Europe's climate targets along with the eventual decommissioning of some older nuclear units.

The EU and NATO member country's security services have recommended that Russia - expected to be a strong contestant - and China are excluded on national security grounds, a stance that has been adopted by most opposition parties. "We have come closer on one issue, we nearly all agree that China at this point is not realistic, now the discussion is whether to allow Russia in some form or not," Havlicek said after a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday.

The government does not need a cross-party consensus to kick off the tender, to be run by state-controlled utility CEZ , but Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said he wanted a wide political consensus given the project will not be completed until 2036 or later. Havlicek as well as President Milos Zeman and business groups have argued that keeping Russia in at least as part of a wider consortium would boost competition in the tender for the plant, whose costs will be in billions of dollars.

Nuclear energy has widespread support in the country unlike in neighbouring Germany which is planning to phase out nuclear as well as coal sources. Besides Russia's Rosatom and China's CGN Power, South Korea's KHNP, France's EdF and Westinghouse of the United States are seen as potential bidders in the project to build the bloc estimated to be worth at least 6 billion euros ($7.27 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a sta...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.The Congress als...

Former finance minister Gavrilita nominated as Moldovan premier

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday she was nominating former finance minister Natalia Gavrilita as prime minister but that the country could still head towards an early parliamentary election. Gavrilita, 43, was finance ministe...

UNICEF signs up Dubai's DP World to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations childrens agency UNICEF signed a partnership deal with DP World on Wednesday for the Dubai-based logistics firm to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines. State-owned DP World, known for its global port operations, will provid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021