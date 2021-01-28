BRIEF-User Reports Indicate That Youtube Is Having Issues - Downdetector

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryants deathFans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopte...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drugs, vaccines less effective vs new virus variants antibody cocktail may protect patients contactsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coro...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States is deeply concerned about detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and was considering actions in response to his detention in Russia.Blinken said at his first press b...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. France reports nearly 27,000 new COVID-19 cases, biggest jump since NovemberFrance reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day jump since mid-No...