SAD says Delhi violence on Jan 26 a conspiracy, demands international inquiry

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded an international inquiry into the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 09:38 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded an international inquiry into the violence in Delhi on Republic Day. "Only an international inquiry can expose the anti-social elements that had already been named by the independent media. Central agencies cannot do this probe as they are apparently involved in sabotaging the Kisan Andolan and ensuring that farmers and 'khet mazdoor' do not get their just dues," said Majithia, former minister, while interacting with the media.

He said that the intentions of people involved in vandalism became clear the moment they took over the stage at the Singhu border and incited people to resort to violence. "It is surprising that law enforcement agencies did not deign it fit to act against them immediately. It is even more bizarre that the same persons were given a free run to enter the Red Fort which is otherwise impossible to even approach due to heavy security deployment. The fact that the government did not even react to the developments yesterday had made it clear that the acts of violence were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," Majithia said.

He asserted that the SAD stands with farmers and will continue to fight for the cause of the farming community which includes ensuring the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report. "We will ensure the sacrifice of eighty martyrs who laid down their lives in the cause of the Kisan Sangharsh does not go in vain," he added.

The SAD leader also condemned the violence in Delhi on January 26 and said that it should not be used as an excuse to scuttle the farmers' genuine demands. (ANI)

