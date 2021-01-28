Left Menu

R-Day violence: Delhi Police to issue look out circulars against farmer leaders named in FIRs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police will issue look out circulars against farmer leaders who have been named in FIRs registered in connection with the violence that broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the city on Republic Day, officials said on Thursday.

The farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs will also be asked to surrender their passports, they said.

The decisions were taken following a series of meetings chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah since Tuesday when the large scale violence took place in the national capital during the farmers tractor rally, an official from the Home Ministry said.

Shah has been continuously monitoring the situation in Delhi and held meetings even late in the night on Wednesday and again early on Thursday, the official said.

Directives have been given to the Delhi Police to take immediate actions against the accused farmer leaders, he said.

A look out circular is issued against an accused from preventing for travelling abroad.

The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs, including against over 30 of the 40 farm union leaders who were involved in talks with the central government.

Thirty-seven farm union leaders, including six spokespersons of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have been named in an FIR registered at the Samaypur Badli police station, in Outer Delhi.

The six SKM spokespersons who have been named are Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, BKU (Sidhupur); Balbir Singh Rajewal, president, BKU (Rajewal); Darshan Pal, president, Krantikari Kisan Union; Rakesh Tikait, president, BKU; Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha; Yogendra Yadav, president, Swaraj Party India.

Others who have been named in the FIR are Boota Singh Burjgill, president, BKU Dakaunda; Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, president, Kirti Kisan Union; Ruldu Singh Mansa, president, Punjab Kisan Union; Inderjit Singh, president, Kisan Sangharsh Committee among others.

One of the FIRs, on the Red Fort incident, names Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu and Lakhbir Singh Sidhana alias Lakha Sidhana, gangster-turned-politician and president of the Malwa Youth Federation.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be spared.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the rally that was supposed to be held from 12 PM to 5 PM with 5,000 tractors and accused them of betrayal.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

