Left Menu

Indore: Toilet - mutton, egg Katha; Sulabh fined

During the annual Swachh Survekshan - a yearly survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation - on Wednesday evening, the NGO Sulabh International was fined Rs 20,000 as eggs and mutton were being sold in a 'Sulabh Shauchalaya' near Loha Mandi in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:55 IST
Indore: Toilet - mutton, egg Katha; Sulabh fined
Sulabh Shauchalaya near Loha Mandi in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Indore: Toilet - Mutton, Egg Katha; Sulabh Fined During the annual Swachh Survekshan - a yearly survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation - on Wednesday evening, the NGO Sulabh International was fined Rs 20,000 as eggs and mutton were being sold in a 'Sulabh Shauchalaya' near Loha Mandi in Indore.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Pratibha Pal ordered authorities to follow the guidelines of the Swachh Survekshan survey and issue a fine. "We have found out that an illegal business of selling eggs and mutton was going on in this toilet. We have expressed disappointment on this matter and reprimanded the caretaker of the public toilets," said Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, Abhay Rajangaonkar.

"During the inspection, we found out that this Sulabh was being used for selling eggs and mutton by him. A spot fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him immediately," he further said. "We have also imposed a spot fine of Rs 20,000 against the NGO Sulabh International and have issued a notice on the same," he added.

On August 21, 2020, Indore bagged the cleanest city title in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 for the fourth time in a row. Awards for Swachh Survekshan 2020 were announced a bit late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, they were announced in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court frees Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspe...

India biz doubled in Dec qtr, feel good about trajectory: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple has doubled its business in India in the December quarter on the back of strong performance of its online store, and the tech giant sees a good growth trajectory going ahead, its CEO Tim Cook said.The Cupertino-based tech giant posted...

Eris Lifesciences Q3 net profit up 42 pc at Rs 90 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 PTI Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Thursday reported a 42.05 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 90.15 crore for the third quarter ended December, mainly on account of robust sales.The company had posted a n...

Holding girl's hands, opening pant's zip no sexual assault under POCSO: HC

The Nagpur bench of the BombayHigh Court has ruled that holding the hands of a minor girland opening of the zip of pants does not fall under thepurview of sexual assault or aggravated sexual assault ofthe Protection of Children from Sexual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021