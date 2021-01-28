Farm employers urged to make safe transportation of workers

Left Menu

28-01-2021
The Minister called on the sector to have an urgent and honest discussion on how to improve the livelihoods and safety of all farmworkers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Employers in the agricultural sector have been urged to make the safe transportation of workers their top priority.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, made the call after another accident involving almost 80 farmworkers, who were injured when their truck overturned on the R44 before the Durbanville off-ramp en route to Wellington in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

Didiza said she was concerned that a similar accident occurred when about 40 farm workers - all women - were being transported on a four-ton truck from Meerlust farm in De Doorns to Worcester via the N1. One woman was killed.

The Minister called on the sector to have an urgent and honest discussion on how to improve the livelihoods and safety of all farmworkers.

"Farmworkers are an integral part of a successful agricultural sector, and their safety and better working conditions should be prioritised," Didiza said.

She called on all role players, including NGOs, labour unions, farmers, farmworkers and government to urgently put their heads together and arrive at a sustainable solution.

The Minister has wished all the injured in the Wellington accident a speedy recovery.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

