Aero India 2021 billed as 'Runway to Billion Opportunities': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the upcoming Aero India show is billed as the 'Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:37 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the upcoming Aero India show is billed as the 'Runway to a Billion Opportunities'. "The @AeroIndiashow is scheduled from 3rd Feb till 5th Feb,21 at Bengaluru. The event is unique in ways more than one and it is billed as the 'Runway to a Billion opportunities'," the defence minister said in a tweet.

The Aero India, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air show, Aero India 2021 would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually.

A negative Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test has been made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennial Aero India-2021 show. According to organisers, 41 aircraft including Dakota, Su30 MKI would participate in the flight display on an inaugural day while there would be 63 aircraft on static display.

The key attractions would be the display by Surya Kiran aircraft and Sarang helicopters, which would be participating for the first time in this biennial event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

