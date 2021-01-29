Man killed by jumbo, cow elephant found dead in two incidents

A 40-year-old painter wastrampled to death by a wild elephant at Narasipuram near herein the early hours of Friday, police said.

Based on information given by a temple priest, who foundthe body of the man, forest department officials rushed tothe spot and recovered it, the police said.

After investigation, the officials confirmed the deathto an elephant attack and sent the body, identified as thatof Karthik, to a government hospital for a postmortem, theysaid.

Meanwhile, the carcass of a cow elephant was found atPetthikutte in Sirumugal Forest range, the police said.

Forest officials are investigating into the cause of thedeath, they said.

