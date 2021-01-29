Hazare to launch indefinite fast against farm laws from tomorrow

Activist Anna Hazare hasannounced that he would be launching an indefinite hungerstrike against the Union government's new farm laws onSaturday at his village Ralegaon Siddhi in Maharashtra.

''I have been demanding reforms in the agriculturesector, but the Centre doesn't seem to be taking rightdecisions,'' he said in a statement issued on Thursday.

''The Centre has no sensitivity left for farmers, whichis why I am starting my indefinite fast at my village fromJanuary 30,'' he said.

Hazare, 83, also appealed his supporters not to flockto his village in Ahmednagar district in view of thecoronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi'sborders demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade andCommerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers(Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance andFarm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities(Amendment) Act, 2020.

