Left Menu

"K'taka has the highest 42 GI tagged products in the country"

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:28 IST
"K'taka has the highest 42 GI tagged products in the country"

Karnataka has the highest 42Geographical Indication tagged products in the country and thegovernment was making all efforts to popularize and marketthem, including opening of pavilions at airports, stateIndustries Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Friday.

As per the Government of India's- The GeographicalIndication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999,the number of registered Geographical Indications taggedproducts from Karnataka stands at 42, besides 4 GI logos,Shettar said.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Abbayya Prasadin the legislative assembly during question hour, he saidabout 370 products have been registered for GeographicalIndication throughout India, of which 42 are from Karnataka,''which is the highest in the country.'' ''Agencies have been fixed for all the 42 items formarketing like Karnataka Silk Industry Corporation for MysoreSilk, All India Agarbathi Manufacturers' Association forMysore Agarbathi,'' he said.

The minister said the government was also holdingdiscussions with airport authorities to have a separatepavilion to exhibit the state's GI tagged products at theinternational airport, other airports, bus stands and railwaystations.

For promotion of these products, the state government waspreparing awareness programmes, registration of authorisedusers and diagnostic study, as per the State GeographicalIndications Policy announced in 2019 for promotion ofregistered Geographical Indications.

He said 398 artisans have been registered as authorisedusers, 14 awareness programmes have been conducted and sevendiagnostic study reports are being prepared.

Also, the department of Handlooms and Textiles has takenup a preliminary study of Ilkal sarees, Guledgudda Khana andMolakalmuru sarees, he said, adding that space was allocatedto artisans in trade fairs for promotion of products andbeing provided market support through e-commerce platformslike Amazon and Flipkart.

GI products from the state include Channapatna toys,Navalgunda dhurries, Kolhapuri chappals, Udupi jasmine, UdupiMuttu Gulla Brinjal, Udupi Sarees, Sandur Lambani embroideryBidriware, Kamalapur red banana, Mysore Rosewood Inlay andGanjifa cards, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honour peace deal

After a round of talks in Moscow, the Taliban said Friday they expect the United States to fulfill its pledge to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May.Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who led the Taliban delegation that met with sen...

BRIEF-Ontario To Make COVID-19 Testing Mandatory For International Travellers Arriving At Pearson Airport - Globe And Mail

Jan 29 Reuters - ONTARIO TO MAKE COVID-19 TESTING MANDATORY FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS ARRIVING AT PEARSON AIRPORT - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text httpstgam.ca39uiELv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021