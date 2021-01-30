Govt seeking to 'discredit' farmers, 'crush' their peaceful movement: Danish Ali

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Friday expressed support to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and alleged that government is seeking to discredit farmers and crush their peaceful movement.

''Spoke to farmer leader Shri @RakeshTikaitBKU and offered him my support. I stand with him and protesting farmers for their legitimate demands. Govt efforts to discredit farmers, branding them as traitors n crush their peaceful movement will never succeed,'' Ali tweeted.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Tikait and others in connection with the violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)