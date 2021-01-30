Left Menu

Restore internet at protest sites, else will hold demonstration: Krantikari Kisan Union to Govt

As the internet services were shut down in parts of Delhi-NCR close to farmers' protest sites, Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal has appealed to the government to restore the services, else the farmers will protest against it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 10:38 IST
Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal speaking to media on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the internet services were shut down in parts of Delhi-NCR close to farmers' protest sites, Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal has appealed to the government to restore the services, else the farmers will protest against it. "We demand the restoration of internet services in areas where agitation is going on. Otherwise, we will hold a demonstration against it in the country," Pal said while addressing the media on Friday.

The Haryana government on Friday suspended all mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in 17 districts including Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 30. The voice calls, however, are exempted as earlier from the suspension. The districts under the fresh suspension order include Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, and Sirsa.

The suspension came after violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at Singhu and Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 66. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

