Yogi Adityanath says Mahatma Gandhi's ideals took India closer to concept of Ramrajya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi took India closer to achieving the mission of Ramrajya and paved the way for creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi took India closer to the concept of Ramrajya and paved the way for creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. "Your teachings and ideals take us closer to the concept of 'Ramrajya' and pave the way for the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," tweeted CM Yogi on his official Twitter handle.
He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary today at the Gandhi Statue in Hazratganj in Lucknow. He garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and later attended a 'bhajan' recitation event at the site where school children sang 'bhajans' associated with Mahatma Gandhi.
"A humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, showing the world the path of truth and non-violence," tweeted CM Yogi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia bat first, two debutants for India in fourth test
Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India: IMF
Snapdeal, four Indian shopping complexes figure in US Notorious Markets List
US Congressman praises India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to neighbours
Cricket-Australia dig in after depleted India enjoy bright start