Left Menu

BKU digs its heels in at Ghazipur border, more supporters pouring in

The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led protest against the Centres new farm laws here looked like it was going slim on Thursday but more protestors have joined the stir, following a mahapanchayat of farmers on Saturday in Muzaffarnagar, while supporters also joined in from Haryana and Rajasthan districts.The movement was and is strong, BKUs Meerut Zone president Pawan Khatana told PTI.Khatana, who is at the demonstration site with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, said there has been continuous support for the peaceful protest against the farmers demand for removal of the new agri laws.This is not a political protest.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:10 IST
BKU digs its heels in at Ghazipur border, more supporters pouring in
Visuals of protest from Delhi-Ghaziabad border (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Support for the farmers' protest swelled on Saturday, as more villagers poured in at a key protest site on the Delhi- Meerut highway in Ghazipur on the border with Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led protest against the Centre's new farm laws here looked like it was going slim on Thursday but more protestors have joined the stir, following a mahapanchayat of farmers on Saturday in Muzaffarnagar, while supporters also joined in from Haryana and Rajasthan districts.

''The movement was and is strong,'' BKU's Meerut Zone president Pawan Khatana told PTI.

Khatana, who is at the demonstration site with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, said there has been continuous support for the ''peaceful protest'' against the farmers' demand for removal of the new agri laws.

''This is not a political protest. Anybody who shares the ideology of the BKU and Rakesh Tikait are welcome here. But it is our appeal to those who do not wish to support the movement till the end that please do not come only to leave in between,'' he said.

Asked about estimated crowd size at the site, the farmer leader from western Uttar Pradesh said, ''Farmers are coming in to show solidaRity and leaving. It is not a stagnant crowd.'' On Saturday night, the BKU office-bearers had estimated a crowd of around 10,000 people at Ghazipur while the Ghaziabad police officials pegged it around 5,000 to 6,000.

Heavy security deployment, including personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF) in anti-riot gears and civil police, was made at the protest site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police said to and fro movement on the National Highway 24 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) has been closed. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...

We have one very happy girl here: Warner's daughter elated after getting Kohli's jersey

Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021