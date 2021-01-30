Left Menu

Odisha govt issues Covid-19 guidelines for Feb, permits 500 to attend marriage, funeral

The Odisha government on Saturday issued the Covid-19 guidelines for the month of February.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Saturday issued the Covid-19 guidelines for the month of February. As per the guidelines as many as 500 persons are allowed to attend marriage or funeral related gatherings.

"Marriage, funeral and last rites related gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons, following the guidelines of COVID-19," the guidelines read. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the ceiling, the order said. Although large gatherings and congregations will continue to be prohibited across the state.

Moreover, social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons. The Odisha government in its guidelines has said that the organisers should strictly follow coronavirus safety protocols, including the mandatory provision of wearing of masks, maintaining social distracting and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser at the venue.

It further stated that the Anganwadi centres would start functioning from February 1. "The Department of School & Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of schools and hostels under its control, superintendence and supervision in respect of classes from 9 to 12 Standard in a graded manner observing necessary guidelines and SOP developed for the purpose. The Department shall further develop detailed SoP for the primary schools and decide on opening of such schools with the approval of Government," the guidelines added.

The guidelines also said that the Department of Higher Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of colleges, higher education institutions and hostels under its control, superintendence and supervision by following the guidelines and Standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Department, UGC, AICTE and the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Local Authority i.e., District Magistrate and Municipal Commissioner are authorised to permit public worship in religious places and places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the situation with regard to spread of COVID-19 and in due consultation with relevant stakeholders, with the observance of COVID-19 safety protocol," it further added.

Cinema halls, movie theatres will be allowed to open and operate as per the SOP issued by the Government of India and the State Government. Opening and use of Swimming Pools will be permitted be as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumers (B2C) exhibitions will be allowed in exhibition halls with participants and visitors up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity complying with the COVID-l9 safety protocols. Permission for such exhibitions will be accorded by the respective District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners or other officers authorised by them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

