Send devotees for 'Kumbh Mela' only after health-checkups: Uttarakhand to other states
The Uttarakhand government on Friday urged all state governments to conduct health check-ups of devotees who will participate in the 'Haridwar Kumbh Mela'.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:36 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Friday urged all state governments to conduct health check-ups of devotees who will participate in the 'Haridwar Kumbh Mela'. The State Chief Secretary, Om Prakash in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the states requested them not to run any special buses for 'Kumbh Mela'.
"The states have to check and not allow sick passengers to proceed to the mela, the chief secretary said in the letter. Earlier, the central government instructed the Uttarakhand government for making the Covid-19 test mandatory for devotees coming for 'Haridwar Kumbh Mela', along with other strict standard operating procedures released by it for the mass religious gathering.
The iconic 'Kumbh Mela' began in Haridwar on January 15 and is set to conclude on April 27. (ANI)
