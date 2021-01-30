Left Menu

Shivraj Singh transfers Rs 400 crore to farmers' accounts under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday transferred an amount of Rs 400 crore to the accounts of 20 lakh farmers of the state under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:04 IST
Shivraj Singh transfers Rs 400 crore to farmers' accounts under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday transferred an amount of Rs 400 crore to the accounts of 20 lakh farmers of the state under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana. "I am grateful to the people of Sagar for having given us a record mandate. I want to assure them that their trust will never be violated, even at the cost of our lives," said Chouhan while addressing a public rally in Sagar.

"Madhya Pradesh's development was hampered for around 1.5 years (during previous government's tenure), which has now resumed again. Rs 400 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 20 lakh farmers today. In February and March Rs 400 crore will again be transferred to farmers' accounts," he added. Madhya Pradesh CM further stated now every farmer of the state gets Rs 10,000 per year.

"Treatment of underprivileged people up to Rs 5 lakh will be done under Ayushman Yojana, not only in government but also in private hospitals. We have carried out the work of making the Ayushman Card of two crore citizens of the state," said Chouhan. Speaking about the farm laws, Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Those who do not know the A, B and C of agriculture, they are explaining the new agricultural laws. People like Rahul Gandhi are trying their best to mislead the farmers and serve their interests." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

97 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 2 more deaths

Haryana recorded 97 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.The total number of fatalities in the state has now risen to 3,017, according to the bulletin.The 97 fresh cases included 35 from...

Guj: Sunday's vaccination drive to target 1 lakh beneficiaries

Gujarat will begin COVID-19vaccination drive for frontline workers, including policemen,from Sunday, targeting to cover over one lakh beneficiaries ina single day.The drive will cover some 3.3 lakh frontline workersfrom the first priority g...

Kazakhstan ranks 94th in Corruption Perceptions Index, improvement is due to political modernisation

Kazakhstan has ranked 94th out of 180 countries in the Transparency Internationals 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index CPI. According to an official statement, Kazakhstan has for the first time received 38 points out of 100 in the Transparenc...

J-K admin to resolve problems of families of veterans, slain soldiers on priority: LG advisor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governors Advisor Farooq Khan on Saturday said the administration would give priority to resolving problems faced by veterans and families of slain soldiers.He was speaking at a function organised by Jammu and Kashmirs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021