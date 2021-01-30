Shivraj Singh transfers Rs 400 crore to farmers' accounts under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday transferred an amount of Rs 400 crore to the accounts of 20 lakh farmers of the state under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana.ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday transferred an amount of Rs 400 crore to the accounts of 20 lakh farmers of the state under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana. "I am grateful to the people of Sagar for having given us a record mandate. I want to assure them that their trust will never be violated, even at the cost of our lives," said Chouhan while addressing a public rally in Sagar.
"Madhya Pradesh's development was hampered for around 1.5 years (during previous government's tenure), which has now resumed again. Rs 400 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 20 lakh farmers today. In February and March Rs 400 crore will again be transferred to farmers' accounts," he added. Madhya Pradesh CM further stated now every farmer of the state gets Rs 10,000 per year.
"Treatment of underprivileged people up to Rs 5 lakh will be done under Ayushman Yojana, not only in government but also in private hospitals. We have carried out the work of making the Ayushman Card of two crore citizens of the state," said Chouhan. Speaking about the farm laws, Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Those who do not know the A, B and C of agriculture, they are explaining the new agricultural laws. People like Rahul Gandhi are trying their best to mislead the farmers and serve their interests." (ANI)
