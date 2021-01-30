Left Menu

New laws will break the backbone of agri sector: Arundhati Roy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:05 IST
New laws will break the backbone of agri sector: Arundhati Roy
Speaking at Elgar Parishad, a conclave, here, Roy also slammed the BJP governments at the centre and in states over issues such as anti-conversion laws and lockdown. Image Credit: Flickr

Eminent novelist and essayist Arundhati Royon Saturday came out in support of the farmers who are agitating on Delhi borders and said the new farm laws which they are opposing will help only the corporate sector.

Speaking at Elgar Parishad, a conclave, here, Roy also slammed the BJP governments at the centre and in states over issues such as anti-conversion laws and lockdown.

''It is very important for us to stand by the farmers,'' the Man Booker award-winning writer said.

''The new agriculture laws will break the backbone ofthe farm sector and give the control to the corporates,'' she said, alleging that the Union government was trying to discredit the agitation.

Roy referred to arrests of several Left-leaning activists including Sudha Bharadwaj under the UnlawfulActivities (Prevention) Act following the December 2017 Elgar Parishad in Pune.

As in the case of ongoing farmers' movement, there were attempts to discredit the Elgar Parishad and the activists associated with it by terming them as `urban Naxals', she alleged.

All the jailed activists should be released immediately, she demanded.

''During the lockdown when lakhs of people lost their jobs, the wealth of industrialists grew by 35 per cent,'' she charged.

She also blasted the BJP-led Union government for announcing lockdown for coronavirus in March last year with only four hours' notice, calling it an ''ambush''.

Criticizing the ordinances issued by BJP-ruled states to penalize `fraudulent' religious conversions, Roy said many Muslim youths and families have been targeted under the garb of these laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers(Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities(Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records less than 200 COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,956 on Saturday as 183 more people tested positive for the disease, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.The daily COVID-19 cases in the national ca...

Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truck

A constable was on Saturdayafternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he waschecking vehicles in Maharashtras Nashik district, policesaid.Kumar Gaikwad 48 was stationed at Peth, over 110kilometres from here, and died when he tried ...

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...

I-League: Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goalless draw

Real Kashmir FC failed to make the most out of their opportunity to go second in the I-League 2020-21 and dropped points as the Snow Leopards were held to a goalless draw by Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. With this dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021