BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $605/MT For February

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* LPG CONTRACT PRICES FOR FEBRUARY 2021 ARE AS FOLLOWS: PROPANE $605.00/MT BUTANE $585.00/MT Further company coverage:

