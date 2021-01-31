Left Menu

L-G's advisor joins BJP leaders to pay floral tribute to people killed in 1953 movement in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor's advisor Farooq Khan on Sunday joined BJP leaders to pay floral tributes to the people killed in Praja Parishad agitation here in 1953.

He urged everyone to participate in the nation building process and to work together against social evils to give a true tribute to the people killed in the agitation.

The agitation by Praja Parishad, which later merged with the BJP, was launched in 1953 with the slogan of one constitution (Ek Vidhan), one flag (Ek Nishan), one chief (Ek Pradhan) in Jammu and Kashmir for full integration of the erstwhile state with rest of the country.

''The people of Jammu have a great history of serving the nation and sacrificing their lives for the integrity of the country… every community must not forget their martyrs and young generation shall know about their brave stories regarding sacrifices and serving the motherland,'' he said.

The advisor saluted the people killed in the agitation for their bravery and supreme sacrifice and exhorted upon the youth to follow their footsteps with a pledge to safeguard the honour of the nation.

The function was among others attended by J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and his party colleagues, including former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, Krishan Lal Bhagat and R S Pathania.

On the occasion, the advisor also inaugurated the one day Kisan Mela under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) being organised by the Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers' Welfare at Jourian.

''Such fairs are very important to sensitise the farmers about new technology and high yielding variety of seeds being introduced in the agriculture and allied sectors to increase productivity," he said.

The advisor said it would go a long way in increasing the income of the farming community.

''More such fairs shall be organised across the UT to acquaint the farmers about the latest techniques being used in the farming sector,'' he said.

The LG administration is keen to make J-K self-sufficient in agriculture production, the advisor said, adding that ''for the purpose various schemes have been launched by the Union and the UT government for the welfare and betterment of farmers besides development and promotion of agriculture sector.'' He urged the farmers to come forward to avail maximum benefits of these programmes and schemes.

