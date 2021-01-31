Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Celebrating the power of centuries-old farming techniques

Sustainability is not new: communities have been living in harmony with their surroundings for hundreds, if not thousands of years. As the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration begins, the UN is celebrating some of the most remarkable agricultural systems found around the world.

UN News | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:46 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Celebrating the power of centuries-old farming techniques
An ancient olive tree in Spain © Mancomunidad Taula del Sénia

From the Peruvian Andes, to the steep slopes of Shikoku in Japan, ancient agricultural practices, steeped in knowledge passed down over several generations, have allowed people to understand how to best cultivate local crops, and maintain the health of the soil and land.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is highlighting some of the best examples, designating them as Globally Important Heritage Systems, which can provide pointers on the best ways to restore ecosystems.

They could also be useful to help improve degraded soil, increase fish stocks in overfished waters, and restore polluted lands.

Discover more about the Heritage Systems, here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 1 injured in avalanche on Norwegian Arctic island

Two civilian employees of the Norwegian military were killed and a third one injured in an avalanche on a remote Arctic Ocean island inhabited only by soldiers and researchers of the Nordic country.A statement from the Norwegian Armed Force...

Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief bill

A group of 10 U.S. Senate Republicans plan to unveil a proposed compromise on COVID-19 relief legislation on Monday, saying they believe their proposal can win bipartisan support.In a letter to President Joe Biden released on Sunday, the 10...

3 terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba held with arms and ammunition in J-K's Budgam

Three terror associates affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT have been arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday. Acting on a specific input, the Budgam police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles RR, and Centr...

England better sub-continental travellers, plan their India tours very well: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that England have traditionally been a better travelling team to the sub-continent and their strategy to club the earlier-postponed Sri Lanka Test series with India is an impressive move.England i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021