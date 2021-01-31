Left Menu

Centre should immediately repeal stubbornly, forcibly passed farm laws: Sachin Pilot

The farmers, for whom these laws were enacted, are agitating against it but the government is not withdrawing it.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:34 IST
Centre should immediately repeal stubbornly, forcibly passed farm laws: Sachin Pilot
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday reiterated his demand that the central government should immediately withdraw the ''stubbornly and forcibly passed'' farm laws.

He pointed out that the honour of the farmer is paramount.

Pilot also demanded a thorough investigation into the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in New Delhi on January 26 to find out the real culprits.

The Congress leader said questions have arisen about the pressure under which the Centre brought in the laws and under what compulsion it is not withdrawing the controversial legislations.

"The central government enacted these laws with stubbornness. The farmers, for whom these laws were enacted, are agitating against it but the government is not withdrawing it. The government should do so immediately," he told PTI.

He said that despite such a big agitation, the central government has not withdrawn the laws that raises a question mark over its intention.

''My party and I are all with the farmers. If the farmers themselves are against these laws, then there is no point in keeping them," he added.

Pilot said the farmers have been sitting on the streets for almost two months.

"Their (farmers) honour is paramount and if they believe that these laws are not in their interest, then the government should withdraw them by abandoning its stubbornness," he said.

Pilot said that words like ''separatists'' and ''Naxals'' were used against them which is condemnable.

He said the farmers movement will have a long-term impact on the country's political and social landscape.

