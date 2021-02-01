Left Menu

Students, teachers rejoice as schools reopen for classes 9, 12 in Jammu

Schools in Jammu's summer division reopened for classes 9 and 12 on Monday, after 10 months of coronavirus-induced shutdown.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:01 IST
Schools in Summer Zones of Jammu division resume for classes 9 to 12. Image Credit: ANI

Schools in Jammu's summer division reopened for classes 9 and 12 on Monday, after 10 months of coronavirus-induced shutdown. The students have supported the decision and are happy to walk back to their schools, friends and teachers.

"We are excited about the first day of school as we have come back after so long. We could clear our concepts that we have missed in the online classes more efficiently in offline classes," said Ritu, a student. As the exams approach in the month of March, the students have confidence in their teachers as they believe that with the joint efforts by both could help them excel.

"There is a month left in the exams and we still have some doubts but we are pretty confident that our teachers would help us in the best possible ways," Pragati, a student, told ANI. The teachers have also welcomed the decision, as they feel they could provide them with more knowledge.

"The syllabus has been mostly covered in the online classes but with a poor network quality the students could not get much of what they deserved," said a school teacher. The government has ordered Standard Operating Procedures to the schools and has advised the institutions to follow all Covid-19 guidelines.

"Regular temperature check and sanitization is being done at the entry gate and also the students are advised to wear masks all the time and carry their own personal sanitizers apart from the ones that have been placed in the school," he added. After the reopening of schools in the Summer Zone areas of the Jammu Division, the institutions in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division will open on February 15- post winter vacations. (ANI)

