Left Menu

Schools reopen for classes 9, 11 in Gujarat

Schools reopened for 9th and 11th standard students in Gujarat on Monday, months after they were closed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:06 IST
Schools reopen for classes 9, 11 in Gujarat
Students attend classes at an Ahmedabad school after schools across Gujarat reopened on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Schools reopened for 9th and 11th standard students in Gujarat on Monday, months after they were closed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Gujarat government opened the schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 11.

Students were seen walking the corridors with their classmates while the management of the schools were complying all the COVID-19 protocols including the sanitisation of the premises, thermal scanners, disinfectants, masks. Students were seen maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools in the state for classes 9 and 11 from today. The minister had informed that the decision was taken after the completion of the Cabinet-level meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually in Gandhinagar last week.

Schools were shut in the state for the last 10 months since the beginning of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Highlights of Budget 2021-22

Following are the highlights of the 2021-22 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on MondayFiscal position and health outlay Spending on healthcare hiked by 137 pc to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore Rs 35,000 cr ou...

India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar;monitoring situation closely

India on Monday expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of its top political leaders, and said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in the country.In its reaction to the fast-paced develop...

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans for six days

Despite a steady inflow oftourists into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Union Territoryhas not recorded a single fresh COVID-19 case for six straightdays, a health department official said on Monday.The caseload in the archipelago remained...

Key events in Myanmar, long under military rule

INDIND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021