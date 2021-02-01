Left Menu

LT GEN Mohanty assumes appointment of Vice Chief of Army Staff

The General officer also has a unique distinction of commanding two Administrative formations as well: the Jodhpur Sub Area as a Major General & Uttar Bharat Area as a Lieutenant General.

Updated: 01-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:54 IST
Lt Gen CP Mohanty takes over the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from Lt Gen SK Saini who superannuated on 31 January 2021 after completing four decades of an illustrious career in the Army. Image Credit: Twitter(@prodefkohima)

Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on 01 February 2021.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lt Gen CP Mohanty was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on 12 Jun 1982. In a career spanning four decades, the General officer served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles and tenanted a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He commanded a battalion on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and later in the North East. He has the unique distinction of commanding two brigades: first on the Line of Actual Control and later on, the multinational UN Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He later commanded the Rangiya based Division in a counter-insurgency environment and the Sikkim based Trishakti Corps immediately after the Doklam incident. The General officer also has a unique distinction of commanding two Administrative formations as well: the Jodhpur Sub Area as a Major General & Uttar Bharat Area as a Lieutenant General.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course Secunderabad and the National Defence College New Delhi, the General Officer's staff and instructional assignments include an instructional tenure at NDA, Brigade Major of an Armoured Brigade, Military Advisor in Seychelles, Colonel Military Secretary (Selection) in the MS Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern Theatre and Director General, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.

Lt Gen CP Mohanty takes over the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from Lt Gen SK Saini who superannuated on 31 January 2021 after completing four decades of an illustrious career in the Army.

